Principals, students welcome postponement of Class 12 exams

New Delhi: School principals and students on Wednesday welcomed the postponement of Class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the second surge of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, but questioned the feasibility of conducting exams after June saying the board should come up with an alternative assessment scheme.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled Class 10 board exams and postponed Class 12 exams. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The board exams were scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 14. The CBSE said it will review the situation after June 1 and announce the fresh examination dates for Class 12 at least 15 days in advance.

The demands for cancellation of board exams were being raised from various quarters.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams, saying it can contribute to a large scale spread of the coronavirus.

Rihan Sharma, a Class 12 student at a government boys senior secondary school in Karol Bagh, said, “I am really relieved that the board has postponed the exams and not cancelled them. We should have proper offline exams in Class 12, whenever the situation becomes normal. My parents were really worried about my safety, now they are happy too.”

Darshan Ram, a Class 12 student at Bluebells School International, said, “Postponing exams was the wisest decision in the present scenario. But what will happen if the situation continues to remain the same after June 1? It will delay the entire academic cycle once again. The government should have prepared some uniform alternative evaluation criteria for both classes 10 and 12 in the last one year taking into consideration how exams were cancelled last time as well.”

Ameeta Wattal, principal of Springdales School in Pusa Road, welcomed CBSE’s decision of postponing exams. “The safety of students and teachers is most important in the present scenario. The board has given a window that talks about a review of the situation. It’s an extraordinary situation wherein we can’t take decisions every minute,” she said.

Many principals, however, did not agree with the demand for an alternative assessment method for Class 12. Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said, “Postponing the exam was the only way to ensure the safety of students at this time. Besides, we cannot assess Class 12 students using some other method in the absence of any standardised way of internal assessments. Maybe some schools follow strict marking schemes in internal exams and practicals and others do not. This will be an injustice to many students. Besides, Class 12 marks are directly linked with students’ college admissions. Many universities take admissions directly on the basis of these marks,” she said.

Some schools heads disagreed. They said some “innovative” way of assessment should be explored. Awadesh Kumar Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, said, “Schools should allocate marks to their students. CBSE should instruct schools to issue scores based on the best of the previous three years of school’s result. For example, a school where the highest marks were 95 in the past three years would only be allowed to give 95 marks as the highest. The logic is that the school’s marks’ distribution (percentage and percentile) would more or less remain the same. This process would minimise any unfair or inflated marks allocation by the school and save the time of students.”

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, school and higher education secretaries and other top officials attended the Wednesday meeting.

“Unlike state boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the students, the crucial decisions have been taken,” an education ministry official said.

Over 2 lakh students had signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams and the hasthtag “cancelboardexams” has also been trending on Twitter for a week.

States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for board exams.

Education expert Meeta Sengupta said the board should try to come up with some “innovative” ways to assess Class 12 students. “The best possible decision right now was to postpone exam. But now the CBSE should come up with some innovative way to conduct Class 12 exams. It should be Covid-19 safe and do not necessarily test for memory. They can call small groups of students in staggered manner and take exams in a different way. For example, open book exams or by asking smart questions rather than normal textbook questions,” she said.