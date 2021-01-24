Pune district reports 506 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

PUNE The district reported two deaths and 506 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to the state health department.

The progressive cases now stand at 3.85 lakh out of which 3.65 lakh have recovered, 7,939 have been reported dead and 12,002 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 222 new cases taking the total cases to 197,325 and zero deaths. The death toll stands at 4,472.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 132 new cases taking the total to 96,489 while one death was reported which took the death toll to 1,307. Pune rural reported 152 new cases which took the total cases to 91,628 while one death was reported which took the death toll to 2,122.

The department reported that 1,743 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.12 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.18%. Also, 2,752 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.08 lakh.

In addition, 45 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52, 011. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.53%.

Out of 1,42,07,595 laboratory samples, 20,09,106 have been tested positive (14.14%) for Covid-19 until January 24. Currently 2,08,993 people are in home quarantine and 2,309 people are in institutional quarantine.