Round the year light & sound show at Sangam soon

The pilgrims and tourists visiting the Sangam any day post sunset would be able to enjoy an open-air light and sound show on the sandy banks of the sacred confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna. An image of Lord Ram floats atop the tent city of Magh Mela as part of a water-laser show on Sangam banks in Prayagraj (HT File photo)

In a bid to provide a fillip to tourism in Prayagraj, efforts have begun to start a unique light/laser and sound shows showcasing mega religious fairs of Kumbh and Mahakumbh organised here besides highlighting the importance of Prayag itself that for centuries has remained a must-visit site of pilgrimage for millions of Hindus.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority and the tourism department would jointly ensure starting of this proposed new attraction that would cost around ₹10 crore to become a reality, said a senior official.

Confirming the development, Mahakumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said, “A light and sound show is being planned for the Sangam banks which will be an attraction for all throughout the year. For this, the tourism department has been instructed to prepare an action plan. The team would be working along with Prayagraj Mela Authority on this mission.”

Officials said that for this proposed spectacle, all weather-proof equipment including high-end LED screens would be used so that even during rainy season they remain safe and functional.

“This would also ensure that the equipment would not suffer any damage due to rain and would not need to be removed during the monsoons unless the site of installation itself gets inundated,” they said.

The light and sound show in Prayagraj is part of efforts to ensure that tourists coming to Sangam city spend the night here too and not move on to other cities like Varanasi or Lucknow after a brief stopover here. Night markets are being set up at different places in the city beside the riverfront like roads and proper parking as well as toilet facilities near Sangam too are part of this very effort.

To ensure that the light and sound show remains interesting, the present three themes of ‘Kumbh/Mahakumbh’, ‘Prayag’ and ‘Magh’ would be expanded further once the crowd starts arriving and staying put for the show, the officials explained.

Presently, the laser light and sound show are only held during special occasions which are few and far in between.

