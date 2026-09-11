Street vendors cry foul as Brics curbs hit livelihoods

New Delhi: The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) has raised livelihood concerns over the removal of street vendors from markets in the Capital ahead of the three-day BRICS summit beginning Friday. A view of KG Marg in Connaught Place ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Arbind Singh, NASVI’s national coordinator, said, “Vendors from India Gate, Madangir, Bhikaji Cama Place, Vasant Vihar, Saket and R.K. Puram are being asked to stop vending in the run-up to the summit. An international summit cannot become a reason to disrupt the livelihoods of thousands of working people.”

“People who earn their livelihood on the streets must also have a place,” he added.

The Janpath market, usually bustling with hawkers selling bags, clothes and toys, was silent on Thursday, HT found as cleaning work was underway. The stretch had been completely cleared of encroachments, and a similar eerie silence prevailed near India Gate, where several roadside eateries were located.

The same scene was seen at the PVR Anupam complex market, which is usually buzzing with street vendors and hawkers.

“Some foreigners are coming to Delhi, that’s all we were told. We have to wrap everything up and leave,” said 32-year-old Samin, who sells balloons at the market. He earns around ₹200 to ₹600 a day. “We have been asked to come back after Sunday,” he added.

Reena Rajput, 20, who sells jewellery in Janpath market, said people from abroad are coming and street vendors are losing their livelihood. ‘By restricting us, they are only making us poorer,’ Rajput said, earning ₹600-800 per day.

Next to her stood Ravi Ram, who hails from Bihar, and said, “I only brought five bags today. Normally, I get around 30-40. I feared I might be asked to leave, so I brought only a few,” the 45-year-old vendor said.

HT tried reaching out to Delhi Police and civic authorities for their response but received no reply till the time of going to press.

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to bring together leaders from around 30 member and partner countries, along with heads of international organisations and business representatives.