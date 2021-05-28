Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna e-way; both pilots safe

A two-seater trainer aircraft made an emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway at 12.30 noon on Thursday following a technical glitch. Both the instructor and trainee pilot were safe, police said.

“The plane belonging to a private firm was moving from Narnaul in Haryana to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh when it developed some snag and had to make an emergency landing on the expressway within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mathura Dr Gaurav Grover.

Incharge of Naujheel police station, Lokesh Bhati, said assistance teams from Aligarh and Delhi have arrived to fix the problem.

He added that the aircraft was parked on one side of expressway in a way that there was no hassle for regular traffic movement.

Earlier in 2015, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had successfully test landed a Mirage-2000 on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura as part of its trials to use national highways and civil airstrips for emergency landing by its fighter jets in future.

The 165-Km long expressway connects Agra with Noida and passes through districts of Mathura and Aligarh.