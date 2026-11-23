Tuticorin , Over 200 mechanised fishing boats from Tuticorin ventured into the sea early on Monday after a 10-day break triggered by Cyclone Akvan, even as fishermen urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide ₹5,000 in relief to tide over the monsoon-induced lean period. Tuticorin fishing boats return to sea after 10-day cyclone hiatus, fishermen seek ₹5,000 relief more

Following an India Meteorological Department warning of strong winds over the sea due to Cyclone Akvan, the Tuticorin district Fisheries Department had barred fishermen from venturing into the waters from November 13 until further notice. After the restriction was lifted, country-boat and fibre-boat fishermen resumed operations on November 20.

Mechanised boat operators, however, remained ashore for 10 days before setting sail early Monday from the Tuticorin Mechanised Boat Fishing Harbour. With fishing resuming after a 10-day gap, fishermen expressed optimism that the catch would be good.

Highlighting the recurring impact of the northeast monsoon, fishermen noted that rough seas and cyclonic systems between October and December steadily reduce their working days every year. In November alone, they were forced to stay off the sea for 17 days, severely affecting their livelihoods.

Fishermen urged the state government to enhance the financial assistance extended during the May fishing ban and lean fishing periods, and provide an additional ₹5,000 to cover the three-month monsoon lean season.

A fishermen's representative told PTI Videos that it has become extremely difficult to venture into the sea even for 150 days out of 365 in a year, given cyclones, floods, and the mandatory 60-day annual fishing ban. Urging the government to intervene and hike the relief amount this year itself, the representative sought an immediate allocation of ₹5,000 for the November–December period to support families facing severe hardship.

Tuticorin is a major fishing harbour, with over 20,000 people depending directly on the sector and another 10,000 indirectly for their livelihoods.

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