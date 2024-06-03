 Two killed, 3 hurt as car hits divider on Delhi-Mumbai e-way - Hindustan Times
Two killed, 3 hurt as car hits divider on Delhi-Mumbai e-way

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jun 04, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Investigators said five members of two families were returning to Delhi from Jaipur when the accident took place near the Rajasthan border

Gurugram: Two people were killed and three others critically injured when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a divider on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Kolgaon in Ferozepur Jhirka on Sunday night, police said adding, that the injured had been taken to a nearby hospital where two of them were declared dead on arrival.

Police identified the deceased as Vikas Singh, 34, a resident of Delhi and Rohit Gupta, 35, of Jaipur. The three others were referred to a multi-speciality hospital in Gurugram and are allegedly critical.

Investigators said five members of two families were returning to Delhi from Jaipur when the accident took place near the Rajasthan border.

Aakash Gupta, a resident of Jagatpura in Jaipur said that his brother Rohit Gupta along with Vikas Singh, Asif, Divya Jain and one other person were travelling from Jaipur to Delhi on Sunday night in a Kia Seltos car. “When they reached Kolgaon on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, their car suddenly collided with a divider and three of the passengers were flung into the air due to the impact of the accident. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital but two of them had died instantly. No other vehicle was involved in the accident,” he said.

Nuh superintendent of police, Narender Bijarniya, said that the police received information about the accident on the expressway following which a team from the Ferozepur Jhirka police station and an ambulance reached the spot at 10.10 pm. “All five injured people were taken to a hospital where doctors declared two of them dead,” he said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem examination on Monday. “The statement of family members was recorded and we are waiting for the injured to recover to record their statements based on which the next course of action will be taken. Since no other vehicle was involved, a case will be registered after scanning the CCTV footage,” the SP said.

Nearly 100 people have lost their lives in accidents within 10 months on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway with the maximum number of accidents being reported from Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts followed by Nuh.

