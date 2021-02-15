Unidentified body found in Dehu road
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police found a body of a man in Dehu road, on Friday morning.
The body was found lying in the middle of a bylane that connected Talwade-Chakan road with the Talwade graveyard in Haveli, according to the police.
The face and head of the man were injured in multiple places and blood was flowing from his wounds, according to the police.
The police also found multiple stones covered in blood lying near his body.
The body was found by the Hawaldar Kailas Balbhim Ulhare (32), who was on night patrol on a two-wheeler around 11:15pm on Friday.
The man was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead there.
A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehu road police station against unidentified people.
