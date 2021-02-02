Union Budget: Allocation for Delhi Police up by over 487 crore

New Delhi: The central government has allocated R 8,644.12 crore to the Delhi Police in its budget estimates for fiscal 2021-22 – ₹487.56 crore or 5.97% more than the previous year’s revised estimates (RE) allocation of ₹8,156.56 – aimed at the upgradation and expansion of communication and traffic infrastructure, procurement of vehicles, modernisation of equipment, and capacity building of the police force.

Delhi Police’s budget allocation for 2021-22 has increased by R 3,990.93 crore from R 4653.19, that was allocated to them by the Union government in its 2014-15 Union Budget. In percentage, this budget allocation increase is 85.76%.

As per the documents accessed from Delhi Police, the total budget estimates allocated (BE) to them for 2020-21 was R 8,608.08. This amount was brought down to ₹8,156.56 – a decrease of Rs451.52 – in the revised estimates (RE). So if the budget estimates of this year is compared with the last BE, there is only an increase of Rs36.04 crore. Police officials are hoping that the amount may be increased in the government in their revised estimates.

Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said that of the total budget estimates ( ₹8,644.12 crore) allocated by the Union government, ₹8,100.20 crore is under revenue section (planned expenditure) and it has been earmarked for paying the salary of police personnel and other establishment related expenditures.

“ ₹237.92 crore that has been allocated under capital section (non-planned expenditure) shall be incurred for the upgradation and expansion of communication infrastructure, modernisation of equipment, installation of traffic signals, upgradation of training and procurement of vehicles for policing,” said Mittal.

The city police are in the process of procuring advanced version of communication system and a file related to inviting tender for its design, supply and installation is pending approval in the home ministry. The artificial intelligence traffic management system (ITMS) project that was initiated almost a decade ago is yet to be launched, police officials said.

“There are more than 200 police stations in the city and each police station has two-three inspectors. However, official four-wheeler is only allotted to the station house officer (SHO) while the other inspectors either use police bikes or their personal vehicles while on duty,”

a police official who did not want to be named said.

According to Mittal, the government has allocated ₹306 crore that shall be spent exclusively for police infrastructure – construction of office buildings, residential buildings, and development of the new Police headquarters building.

Police data show that less than 20% police personnel have got been allotted government flats while more than a dozen police stations are still operating from rented buildings.

“A total of ₹10.14 crore has been allocated separately under the scheme for Safety of Women (financed from Nirbhaya Fund) in addition to the total allocation for construction of building for special police units for women, children and north-east residents and various other activities for awareness and gender sensitization,” added Mittal.

