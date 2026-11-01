Meerut, More than 20 women inmates in Meerut's Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail are observing the Ahoi Ashtami fast on Sunday, praying for their children's long life, well-being and prosperity. UP: Murder convicts in Meerut jail observe Ahoi Ashtami fast for children's long life

Among them are Muskan and Ravita, who have been sentenced to death for the murders of their husbands in separate cases.

Muskan, who was sentenced to death along with her boyfriend Sahil Shukla for the murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, dismembering and sealing his body in a cement-filled blue drum, is observing the fast for her two daughters.

Similarly, Ravita, who was awarded the death penalty along with her boyfriend Amardeep for the murder of her husband Amit Kashyap in Bahsuma, is also observing the fast for the long life of her children.

Damini, who is lodged in the jail along with her boyfriend Tushar in connection with the murder of her husband Atul Panwar in Hastinapur, has also kept the fast for her son.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said the women inmates observing the fast had been provided with the necessary puja materials and the jail administration had made arrangements for the rituals.

According to jail sources, Muskan and Ravita used to regularly offer prayers before being sentenced to death but had distanced themselves from religious activities after the court pronounced the sentence.

They have now decided to observe the Ahoi Ashtami fast, praying for their children's long life and safety.

The two had also approached members of the Sanjeevani Mahila Sansthan seeking assistance in arranging the puja materials, the sources said.

Sharma said necessary facilities were provided to women inmates observing religious fasts in accordance with the provisions of the jail manual.

As the Ahoi Ashtami fast is traditionally broken after offering prayers to the stars, the jail administration has also taken the timing of the closure of barracks into consideration to facilitate the inmates' rituals, he added.

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