Woman, her minor daughter die as fire engulfs shop, house in Baghpat

A 38-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed after a massive fire broke out at a grocery shop and an adjoining house near a police outpost in Khekra market of Baghpat district on Thursday morning, said police. Several others, including the woman’s 40-year-old husband sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Firefighters at the site (SOURCED)

The deceased were identified as Swati Jain and Anya Jain. Pradeep Jain’s son and Swati’s husband, Ankur Jain, suffered serious burn injuries in the incident and was referred to a hospital in Delhi. At least two other people were also injured, according to preliminary information.

According to police, the fire broke out at the grocery shop owned by trader Pradeep Jain and soon spread to the adjoining house. Khekra circle officer Rohan Chaurasia said the blaze was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Police said preliminary information also indicated that firecrackers stored inside the shop caught fire, following which two LPG cylinders exploded, triggering panic in the market.

The explosions and raging flames triggered panic in the densely populated market. Police personnel and fire department teams rushed to the spot and began rescue and firefighting operations.

Several people were reportedly trapped inside the house when fire broke out. Pradeep Jain’s relative Binnu Prasad Jain, two women and two children were among those inside. Police and local residents tried to evacuate them as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

The injured were being taken to hospital for treatment. Police and administrative officials were also at the spot, overseeing the rescue operation and maintaining law and order. The exact cause of the fire and extent of the damage were yet to be ascertained, police said.

Chief fire officer Amarendra Pratap Singh said, “After receiving information about the fire at the shop, two fire tenders each were sent from Khekra and Baghpat, while one was sent from Baraut. A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The blaze spread through the house after two cylinders kept inside the shop exploded.”

DM orders probe into incident

Baghpat district magistrate Divyanshu Kumar said electricity department officials were called to the spot and power supply to the area was disconnected. The area has been secured and relief operations are underway. He added that orders had been issued for a detailed investigation into the incident.