Gurugram woman kills boyfriend for ‘interfering’ in personal life, arrested

Gurugram: A 34-year-old woman was arrested for murdering her boyfriend in their rented accommodation in Sector 48 since he had allegedly started interfering in her personal life, police said on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Nitu Kumari alias Nisha, a resident of Ashok Vihar, Sector 3. She was arrested on Sunday night from a house in Ghata, Sector 58, where she had been hiding, police said. (Representational Image)

They said that the murder took place on Friday night but was discovered when a neighbour found the door open and looked inside. The neighbour found the body lying in the house on the following day after which she informed the police control room.

Investigators later identified the deceased as 28-year-old Vicky, who hails from Bapoli, Panipat. He had been living in the city for the last eight years and worked in a private veterinary hospital.

Inspector Arjun Dev, station house officer of the Gurugram Sadar police station, said that Nisha had confessed to murdering Vicky by hitting him hard with an utensil.

“Nisha said she and Vicky were in a relationship for the last six years and lived together in Sector 48 but he had started interfering too much in her personal life over the last few months and so she had killed him,” he said.

“According to Nisha, he kept a tab on her movements, telephonic conversations and chats. So, she called her brother to their house on Friday night and compelled Vicky to consume liquor,” the SHO said.

Vicky allegedly abused Nisha and her family members in an intoxicated state and a scuffle broke out between him and the woman’s brother. “It was during the scuffle, that she hit him with the utensil,” he said.

Investigators said that she fled with Vicky’s phone and other documents hoping that he would not be identified. However, investigators managed to identify him a few hours after the body was recovered. They said Vicky’s family had suspected Nisha’s role in his murder soon after they got to know about his death.

Nisha was married but her husband had left her seven years back. They said she also had a 13-year-old daughter who lived with her but she had kept the teenager at a relative’s house on Friday.

Nisha’s brother will also be arrested soon and efforts are being made to recover Vicky’s phone and other belongings that Nisha had disposed of, police said.

Based on a complaint by Vicky’s brother Monu, an FIR was registered against Nisha under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal code at the Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday.