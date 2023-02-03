Home / Cities / Patna News / 49 trains passing through Bihar cancelled from Feb 4-11 for maintenance works

49 trains passing through Bihar cancelled from Feb 4-11 for maintenance works

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 10:29 PM IST

These trains have been cancelled from February 4 till February 11 for maintenance work and the demolition of an old rail overbridge at Burdwan station in West Bengal, railway officials said.

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

As many as 49 trains, which operate from Howrah and pass through Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Punjab and New Delhi, have been cancelled from February 4 till February 11 for maintenance work and the demolition of an old rail overbridge at Burdwan station in West Bengal, railway officials said.

According to East Central Railway (ECR) spokesperson Birendra Kumar, the important trains that have been cancelled include Kolkata Patna Garib Rath, Howrah-Patna Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express, Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express via Gaya, Howrah-Patna Janshatabdi Express, Howrah-Indore Shipra Express and Howrah-Punjab Mail.

“Multiple maintenance works is on in the Howrah division. Also, an old overbridge at Burdwan station is proposed to be demolished as the structure is dilapidated,” said an ECR official.

On February 4, at least nine trains will not run. These include New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, Lalkuan-Howrah Express, Raxaul-Howrah Express, Jaynagar-Howrah Express, Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj Express, Howrah-Mokama Express and Kolkata-Jaynagar Express.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

