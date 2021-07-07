Bihar CM to revive ‘Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhya Mantri’ programme from July 12

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is all set to revive his ‘Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhya Mantri’ (chief minister in the people’s court) programme from July 12 where he will address grievances of the public.

The CM’s secretariat, popularly known as 4KG, has been preparing for the programme where the chief minister will listen to people’s issues and try to solve them on the spot by involving officials of the departments concerned.

On Tuesday, chief secretary Tripurari Sharan Singh held a video conference with all departmental secretaries besides DGP, range IGs, DIGs, DMs, SPs on the programme. Sources in the CM’s secretariat said Nitish has asked the officials to make the programme people-friendly. He has also asked the officers to keep a track on the grievances raised at the durbar and ensure that those are redressed.

Nitish held his first such programme at his residence (1, Anne Marg) in April 2006. The programme became a regular event where 300-400 people, on an average, turned up. This continued till 2016.

A senior government official said on the condition of anonymity, “We have seen the chief minister skip lunch and sit through nine hours of his weekly public interaction programme, listening to the grievances...He is a man with limitless energy.”

He said the programme was very popular, particularly in the rural areas, and people came from across the state to speak to the chief minister directly and have their problems addressed.