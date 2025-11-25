Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi asked to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow

Former chief minister Rabri Devi has been asked to vacate her long-time residence at 10 Circular Road. The Building Construction Department (BCD) has allotted her a new bungalow at 39 Hardinge Road, a sprawling property spanning over three acres typically reserved for ministers. The notification, issued on Tuesday, aligns with the maiden cabinet meeting of the newly formed government under chief minister Nitish Kumar. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s 10 Circular Road residence in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The directive comes from BCD joint secretary and estate officer Shiv Ranjan, allotting the new residence to Rabri Devi in her capacity as the leader of opposition in the Bihar legislative council. This change ends her nearly two-decade stay at 10 Circular Road, where she has resided since November 2005 after stepping down as chief minister and handing over the official CM bungalow at 1 Anne Marg to Nitish Kumar. The property has served as a hub for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), hosting key meetings and discussions and is shared with her husband, RJD president and former CM Lalu Prasad.

BCD minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed the allotment, emphasising that the new bungalow offers ample space and is designated for high-ranking officials.

The RJD has responded cautiously to the development. State party spokesman Chitranjan Gagan noted that no official order for shifting has been received yet. “We will say after we receive the official notification,” he added, reflecting the party’s measured approach amid ongoing political tensions.

This allotment revives echoes of a 2019 Patna High Court ruling that quashed lifetime bungalow allocations for former chief ministers, deeming them a misuse of public funds. The court, acting on its own motion (suo motu), issued notices to the state government and affected ex-CMs, including Satish Prasad Singh, Jagannath Mishra, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rabri Devi, ordering them to vacate. Prior to this, one bungalow previously occupied by Nitish Kumar as a former CM was reassigned to the chief secretary.

The 2019 decision forced several ex-CMs to relinquish their residences, highlighting concerns over taxpayer-funded privileges for retired politicians. Rabri Devi’s 10 Circular Road allotment was subsequently reframed under her role as leader of opposition, allowing her to retain it until now.

The timing of this residential shift coincides with the NDA’s dominant performance in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, wherein the alliance secured 202 out of 243 seats – its second landslide exceeding 200 seats after 2010. Analysts attribute the NDA’s success to effective governance, welfare schemes and a consolidated voter base, marking Nitish Kumar’s fifth term as CM despite previous alliance flips. The victory has emboldened the new government to address pending administrative matters, including housing allotments.

Adding to the backdrop, Rabri Devi, along with Lalu Prasad and son Tejashwi Yadav, is currently on trial in the IRCTC hotel corruption case, facing charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. All have pleaded not guilty, but the ongoing legal proceedings have kept the family in the spotlight.

This residential reallocation underscores the evolving dynamics in Bihar’s political arena, where post-election adjustments often reflect broader power realignments. As Rabri Devi prepares for the move, observers watch for any further ripple effects on opposition strategies in the state.