Home / Cities / Patna News / Two persons shot dead in separate incidents
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Two persons shot dead in separate incidents

Two persons were shot dead at separate places in Patna in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:46 PM IST

Two persons were shot dead at separate places in Patna in the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, two criminals killed Jitendra Kumar Singh (55), an autorickshaw driver, at Parsa Bazar railway station parking under the same police station on Sunday morning. No arrests have been made so far, police said.

“Two criminals pumped a bullet in his head and escaped from the spot,” police said.

Trainee DSP Priya Jyoti said that prima facie, land dispute appears to be the cause of the murder.

In another incident, unidentified criminals gunned down Vishnu Kumar Paswan (35), a cook at Ambedkar hostel under Bahadurpur police station on Saturday night. His body was sent to NMCH for an autopsy.

SHO of Bahdurpur police station Sanowar Khan said, “The cause of the murder is uncertain.

The deceased’s brother Robin Kumar has lodged a case with Bahadurpur police station against unidentified criminals,” he added.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.