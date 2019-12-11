PITEX kicks off today, Pak traders abstain from applying for visa

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:18 IST

Pakistani exhibitors and traders have not applied for Indian visa to take part in Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) 2019 starting on Thursday.

The move by Pakistani traders comes amid their nil chance of getting visa due to ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

RS Sachdeva, mentor, Punjab state chapter, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), said, “For last two years, Pakistani traders and exhibitors were not able to participate in the expo as they failed to get Indian visa.”

“We make efforts on government levels every year to ensure that Pakistani traders are granted clearance for participating in the expo. We have learnt from Pakistan based chambers that their traders have not applied for visa as they feel it is a futile exercise that would only stuck their passports for many days,” he said during curtain raiser of the five-day expo.

However, he said, five stalls are being set up by Pakistani exhibitors who already have visa of SAARC nations. “This expo was started in collaboration of Pakistan traders to strengthen bilateral trade ties,” said Jaideep Singh, convener, Punjab state chapter of PHDCCI, Amritsar.

He said this time exhibitors from Afghanistan, Turkey, Thailand and Egypt are also participating in PITEX. Pakistani products will also be on display & sale during the event.

Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC) Shivdular Singh Dhillon said, “The international expo will not only strengthen the industrial ties among nations but will also improve the graph of Amritsar in the field of industry & commerce,” adding that Punjab industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora will inaugurate the expo on Thursday.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional director Madhu Pillai informed that 400 stalls have been set up in an area spreading over 20, 000 square metres and footfall is expected to cross 3.5 lakh.

The valedictory session will be held on December 16 in presence of Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.