Police launch ‘QR Code’ scheme to keep women safe in autos and yellow-black taxis

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi

To ensure the safety of women travelling in auto-rickshaws and non-app taxis, the Delhi Police on Friday launched a scheme that will provide driver details to passengers and send emergency alerts to police in case of trouble.

Named as ‘QR Code’, the scheme will work out of the Himmat Plus app. The facility will ensure that only “genuine and verified” drivers are available to ferry passengers, mainly those travelling from the city’s airport and railway stations, said Dinesh Kumar Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (railways).

The scheme was inaugurated at the New Delhi Railway Station by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, in the presence of Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, and managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Mangu Singh.

The Himmat app was initially launched in January 2015 as a platform for women’s safety. The app’s revamped version, Himmat Plus, was launched in February last year. Police said the app has nearly 99,000 users.

Gupta said the programme had in attendance nearly 1,000 taxi/auto drivers and leaders of their unions. “Currently, we have QR codes in nearly 3,000 taxis and autos. We are adding more vehicles to this list,” the DCP said.

The main feature of this scheme is a QR code that will be printed behind the headrest of the driver’s seat. On entering the vehicle, the passenger can scan it using the Himmat Plus app.

“The passenger will be informed whether the driver is registered with Delhi Police or not. The passenger can choose to send an emergency alert to the police, to their emergency contacts and call the police control room (PCR),” said Gupta.

The officer said this step will ensure a sense of safety in women and keep only verified drivers in these vehicles.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 21:12 IST