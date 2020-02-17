Population control bill a must, says minister

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:08 IST

MEERUT Strongly advocating the population control bill, Union minister Giriraj Singh said here on Sunday that it was essential in the present scenario, otherwise Hindus would be left as a minority.

Addressing the ‘Dharm Samvad’ at Chaudhary Charan Singh University here, the minister said, “The name of Meerut’s Patel Nagar was changed to Islam Nagar and the Bank Colony’s name was also changed because of the domination of Muslim population. Therefore, population control bill is the need of the hour.” He also said that he had been fighting for this since 2008.

Hundreds of people gathered at Subhash Chandra Bose auditorium of CCS University to attend the ‘Dharm Samvad’ which was organised in support the Citizenship Amendment Act by Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan and Sanskar Bharti.

Giriraj Singh began his address by talking about Lord Ram and Shiva. He also gave a slogan ‘Jo Kattar Hai, Unse Meri Takkar Hai’, targeting people who call him a hardcore Hindu and said, “When I talk about Hindus, people call me hardcore and when Salman Khurshid visits Shaheen Bagh and talks about Muslims he is considered a secular.”

He also spoke on abrogation of Section 370 from Kashmir and said that it was a ‘correction of the mistake committed by previous governments’.

Regarding a number of monuments built by the Mughals in India, he said, ‘The Red Fort was constructed by robbers.’

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the introduction of CAA, he said, “He is a leader who cares about the natives of India unlike Nehru who used to enjoy while Indians were suffering.”

Explaining about CAA, Chitra Singh, former dean, law department of CCS University, said, “CAA is an act of 1955 that was refined by the BJP government. As many as 57 countries provide citizenship to Muslims, but there is no country for others.” She said, “Women sitting in Shaheen Bagh know nothing about CAA. They are getting paid to sit there.” Singh also said that home minister Amit Shah had said that CAA won’t be taken back.