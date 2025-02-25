16K Punekars get HSRPs installed, many face issues registering online

While owners of old vehicles are rushing to get high security registration plates (HSRPs) installed before the April 30 deadline set by the state government, they are facing significant issues while registering online. As a result, many applicants are not receiving appointment confirmations despite payments being debited from their bank accounts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Users are encountering multiple fake websites while making payments and some are being charged ₹899 instead of the standard fee, with the money being transferred to different accounts. As a result, many applicants are not receiving appointment confirmations despite payments being debited from their bank accounts. Numerous complaints have been filed at the RTO regarding this issue.

Swapnil Bhosale, Pune deputy regional transport officer, said, “Due to the high response, the government has set up 69 centres in Pune to register and install HSRPs. Meanwhile, complaints have emerged about fraudulent websites scamming users by diverting their payments. The matter has been reported to the cyber police and citizens are advised to use only the government’s official website.”

Kailas Gaikwad, a citizen and complainant, said, “I personally registered online for an HSRP two days ago. After filling in the details, a new website opened for payment. I proceeded to pay ₹500, including ₹450 for the plate, GST, and a gateway fee. However, ₹899 was deducted from my bank account instead. I did not receive any confirmation or email from the concerned company. Additionally, I got a message prompting me to pay again. I have filed a complaint at the Pune cyber police station regarding this issue.”

As per the Regional Transport Department’s directive, vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, must have HSRPs installed by April 30, 2025. The RTO has appointed Rosmerta Company for Pune and 12 other RTO offices to carry out this work. With the deadline approaching, vehicle owners are rushing to complete the registration process. Pune has over 2.5 million old vehicle owners, and as of February 23, 80,604 have registered online. Of these, 24,041 have scheduled vehicle inspections, and 16,454 vehicles have already had HSRP plates installed, according to RTO officials.

