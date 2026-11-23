The Pune rural police have detained two minors in connection with the firing at a construction businessman’s SUV in Baramati, allegedly after he refused to pay an extortion demand of ₹2 lakh. The police seized two pistols allegedly used in the crime. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

The incident took place around 6 pm on November 21 in Shivshambhu Nagar of Baramati MIDC. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

According to police, Kolekar had received an extortion demand of ₹2 lakh through Instagram earlier that afternoon. After he refused to pay, three suspects allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at his vehicle. One of them reportedly opened the bungalow’s gate, while the others fired two rounds at the SUV.

Following the firing, Baramati police and the Pune rural local crime branch formed five teams to trace the suspects. Acting on technical evidence and confidential information, the teams detained two minors within eight hours. During questioning, the minors allegedly admitted to their involvement in the crime, police said.

During the investigation, police identified Bundya alias Akshay Kale as the alleged mastermind behind the incident.

Police inspector Narayan Pawar said, “As of now, we have detained two minors who were actually involved in firing and seized weapons, and a search for the prime accused is going on.”

According to Pawar, between 2025-2016, the prime accused, Kale, was operating a bobcat at the construction site in Kolekar. Hence, they know each other well. Police said they will know the exact reason behind the firing and extortion after his arrest.

The case has been registered at Baramati Taluka police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, Baramati MP Supriya Sule criticised the deteriorating law and order situation in the city following the incident. In a post on X social media, she said, “The law and order situation in Baramati and its surrounding areas has become extremely serious, with criminal activities on the rise.” Questioning the effectiveness of the local police, Sule asked, “What exactly are the Baramati police doing? Have criminals stopped fearing the law?” She urged the Pune rural superintendent of police to take immediate cognisance of the incident, conduct a thorough investigation and bring those involved in the firing and extortion attempt to justice. “Their reign of terror must be brought to an end once and for all,” she said, demanding an immediate end to threats and attacks against businessmen and ordinary citizens.