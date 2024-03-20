 Bharati Vidyapeeth convocation ceremony - Hindustan Times
Bharati Vidyapeeth convocation ceremony

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Pune: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais will be the chief guest at the 25th convocation ceremony of deemed-to-be-university Bharati Vidyapeeth on Wednesday. The institute’s educational complex on Pune-Satara Road will be inaugurated at the event and 5,858 graduates will be conferred degrees, including 56 doctorates and 45 gold medals. Chancellor professor Shivajirao Kadam, pro-vice-chancellor Vishwajeet Kadam, vice-chancellor Vivek Saoji, registrar G Jayakumar and controller of examinations Anthony Rose will attend the event.

News / Cities / Pune / Bharati Vidyapeeth convocation ceremony
