Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

IdentityShield Summit cybersecurity event Cybersecurity firm miniOrange holds its third edition of cybersecurity conference ‘IdentityShield’ at Dhruv Global School, Sus in Pune on January 11 and January 12. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Cybersecurity firm miniOrange will hold its third edition of cybersecurity conference “IdentityShield” at Dhruv Global School, Sus in Pune on January 11 and January 12. The two-day summit will provide a platform for leaders, businesses, aspiring professionals, and students to tackle the complexities of today’s digital landscape. The event will spotlight crucial topics shaping the cybersecurity ecosystem, including AI in security, cloud security, ethical hacking, zero trust frameworks and DevSecOps in the form of presentations, live product demonstrations, and interactive workshops. Those interested can register at identityshield.miniorange.com/account/register. Anirban Mukherji, CEO and founder, miniOrange, said, “It is not just a conference, but a mission to democratise cybersecurity knowledge.”

EPAM India sets up its third India office in Pune

Pune: Growing from 1,000 employees to 9,500, global digital engineering firm EPAM has set up its third office in Pune, after Bengaluru and Chennai. Besides digital, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, the new office is LEED Platinum certified, a cost-saving green building initiative. It has recycled furniture, ergonomic interiors and energy-efficient electronic appliances.

Pune-based Vinsys IT Services opens office in Saudi Arabia

Pune: Vinsys IT Services India Ltd, a global IT and software services and training company headquartered in Pune, announced the opening of its second office in Saudi Arabia at Dammam. The company has six offices in the Middle East, comprising four countries, and 25% of its revenues comes from the region. The focus on Saudi Arabia and the Middle East market has been accentuated by the growing focus of governments and corporations on upskilling the workforce in an AI-driven world. Vikrant Patil, CEO and MD, Vinsys, said, “Saudi Arabia recently announced Project Transcendence – a $100 billion initiative aimed at establishing itself as a major player in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced technology. The vision has opened doors to unprecedented opportunities for companies.”