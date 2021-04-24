Business snippets from around Pune

Druva Secures $147 million investment

Druva Inc. announced a $147 million investment as the company rapidly scales in response to accelerated demand for its platform. The fundraise was led by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, with a significant investment by Neuberger Berman, each of which manage more than $300 billion in net assets. The round, which raises the company’s valuation above $2 billion, also included participation from existing investors Viking Global Investors and Atreides Management.

Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva said, “The unprecedented events of 2020 have ushered in a generational cloud transformation for businesses, and data‘s increasing value is at the very heart of it. This investment and our continued, rapid growth is further validation of our vision for a simple, open, and unified data protection and management platform.”

Druva supports GameStop, Marriott, NASA, National Cancer Institute, Pfizer, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Baja Saeindia 2021 commences 14th edition

Saeindia , a professional Society of Automotive Engineers commenced its 14th edition of the much-awaited Baja Saeindia 2021 series. It will be held on a digital platform for the first time ever involving static as well as dynamic events.

Baja Saeindia tasks students to conceptualise design, build, test and validate a single-seater four-wheeled All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to take part in a series of events spread across a course of four days. Two hundred entries across engineering colleges in India were received, of which 150 teams are registered for conventional event adnd 50 teams are registered for e-Baja event.

Baja Saeindia 2021’s theme is about “Embracing Challenges”. Rashmi Urdhwareshe, president, Saeindia said, “The competition enables them to grapple with a real-life application and improve their skills related to design, validation, marketing, project management, teamwork, etc., which boosts their self-confidence and teaches them leadership skills.”

Startups invited for Bhau Joint Technology Incubation programme

COEP’s Bhau Institute in association with Cookson India is inviting innovative startup idea applications from entrepreneurs of India for the “Element Solutions - Bhau Joint Technology Incubation Programme”.

Startups working on technologies like Power Electronics, Medical Electronics, Sustainability, Water Technology, Advanced Materials and Recycling can apply. The last date for applying is May 7, 2021.

Startups will be invited for interview and presentation. A committee will review the applicants and further short list startups. Selected startups will be offered business plan guidance, business and technical mentoring, pitch deck preparation, 12-month incubation, access to COEP labs, guidance to apply for government funding schemes, prototype development and incubation funding.

Symbiosis CEI Women Entrepreneurship Development

Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SCEI) – the Symbiosis Technology Business incubator, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, is launching its third batch of the Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme, commencing on May 1, 2021.

The programme includes free mentorship support for business ideas and also an opportunity to get incubated at the SCEI besides live sessions and panel discussions. It is a three-week online programme for women with business ideas. The criteria for enrolment is that the applicant should be between 20 and 45 years of age, and have diploma or bachelor’s degree in any field.

HCL Jigsaw competition

HCL Jigsaw, a critical reasoning platform, has organised a problem solving competition for students of Classes 6-9. Registration for this competition is now open. Interested students or schools can register themselves at www.hcljigsaw.com, by May 31, 2021. This pan-India competition will take place virtually in two rounds - qualifier (June 24t– 27, 2021) and Finale (July 17 and 18, 2021). Participating students will get an opportunity to win prizes and gadgets worth ₹16 lakh.