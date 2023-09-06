Charity commissioner issues notice to Ruby Hall Clinic over funds disparity

The charity commissioner, Pune served a show cause notice on September 1 to Grant Medical Foundation Trust which runs Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) in the city following alleged discrepancies in the Indigent Patients Fund (IPF) account. The irregularities in the funds of the IPF account were discovered in August during the inspection of the record, said the officials. The charity commissioner, Pune served a show cause notice on September 1 to Grant Medical Foundation Trust which runs Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) (HT FILE PHOTO)

The IPF scheme framed by the Bombay High Court (HC) and rolled out in September 2006, all charitable hospitals in the state have to allocate two per cent of their gross billing to help indigent or economically weak patients.

This aid has to be in the form of free treatment to those with an annual income below ₹ 85,000, and at 50 per cent discounted billing for patients whose family’s annual income does not exceed ₹ 1.8 lakh. In a quid pro quo, charitable hospitals get FSI, concessions in water, power, power, customs, sales and income taxes amongst others.

Sudhir Bukke, joint charity commissioner of Pune, confirmed that the charity commissioner’s office has asked the Trust to clarify the documents.

“The irregularities were found in the records since 2019 in the document submitted by the hospital trust itself. For fair and just inquiry an opportunity has been given to them. Further action will be taken after they submit or represent their response,” he said.

During a routine inspection conducted every three months discrepancies were found in the IPF account. Following this the hospital was asked to submit details of the Audit report, Bank account statement and IPF statement since 2019.

Prima facie the joint charity commissioner found that the entire amount of IPF was not disclosed and shown in the IPF statement.

“If no appearance or written statement is filed on your behalf by your pleader or by someone by law authorised to act for you, the matter will be heard and decided ex-party in the final date or hearing in your absence” read the notice, a copy of which was accessed by Hindustan Times.

There are 58 charitable hospitals in Pune, 74 in Mumbai, and 430 across the rest of the state. Patients from economically weaker sections get free or discounted treatment under the Indigent Patients Fund (IPF) scheme at these hospitals.

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson of RHC, said, the hospital audit was conducted on July 17 this year and the records are in order.

“The records and audit reports are in compliance with the norms of the charity commissioner. We have received the notice recently and we will furnish all the records and reports to the charity commissioner. All compliances will be completed by RHC,” he said.