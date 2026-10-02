Pune - A citizen-led cleanliness campaign organised by Inquilab Jayate was conducted at the 250-year-old Katraj Lake Dam area in Pune on Thursday afternoon, bringing together around 350 citizens to clean the historic site. During the drive, nearly 1,100 kg of waste was collected from the area, highlighting the extent of garbage accumulation around the water body and the need for sustained efforts to keep such public spaces clean. Citizen-led drive cleans Katraj Lake, removes 1,100 kg waste

“The response from citizens was extremely encouraging, particularly the participation of the VIIT students and professors. Collecting around 1,100 kg of waste from a historic location like Katraj Lake shows both the scale of the challenge and what can be achieved when citizens come together. Our objective through Inquilab Jayate is to encourage people to move beyond simply raising concerns and actively participate in improving their city. We will continue organising such ground-level campaigns and involving more youngsters and citizens in the effort,” said Vikrant Singh, founder of Inquilab Jayate, who led the campaign.

The campaign witnessed active participation from students and professors of VIIT College, along with members of the citizen group, sanitation workers and other volunteers. The participants worked together to remove garbage and waste from the lake dam area, with the drive also focusing on creating awareness among youngsters about civic responsibility and the importance of protecting Pune’s public spaces and water bodies.

“It was a great experience to work with other students and citizens to clean a historic place like Katraj Lake. We usually talk about keeping our city clean, but participating in such a drive made us realise that even our small efforts can make a visible difference. We hope more youngsters will come forward and take part in such initiatives,” said Pratik Kolhe a student participant in the drive.

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