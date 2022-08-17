CNG prices slashed by 4 per kg in Pune

Pune-based City Gas Distribution (CGD) Company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), have slashed the retail selling price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicular segment by ₹4 per kg in city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday.

Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail selling price of CNG to ₹87 per kg from an earlier price of ₹91 per Kg.

MNGL has affected this CNG price reduction on account of downward revision in purchase cost of domestic natural gas. MNGL has decided to pass on the benefit of reduced gas costs to the customers.

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) is a joint venture of two Maharatna PSUs; GAIL (India) Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) with equity participation from government of Maharashtra through MIDC and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).