CNG prices slashed by ₹4 per kg in Pune
Pune-based City Gas Distribution (CGD) Company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), have slashed the retail selling price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicular segment by ₹4 per kg in city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday.
Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail selling price of CNG to ₹87 per kg from an earlier price of ₹91 per Kg.
MNGL has affected this CNG price reduction on account of downward revision in purchase cost of domestic natural gas. MNGL has decided to pass on the benefit of reduced gas costs to the customers.
Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) is a joint venture of two Maharatna PSUs; GAIL (India) Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) with equity participation from government of Maharashtra through MIDC and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).
Businesswoman stabbed to death in Pune
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that a businesswoman died after being stabbed in the morning hours of Tuesday in Bhosari. The victim, Pooja Devi Prasad (31), was running “Pragati Collection” cloth shop in Bhosari. According to the police, Pooja after opening her shop at around 9:30 am was cleaning the area when an unknown person entered the shop and stabbed her around 10 am.
Air India’s Pune-Ahmedabad flight to start from Aug 20
Pune: Air India will launch a daily flight between Pune and Ahmedabad from August 20. “Air India flight 0481 will depart from Ahmedabad airport at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Pune airport at 12:10 hrs. Flight AI 0482 will depart from Pune airport at 12:40 hours and arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 14:15 hrs. The estimated travel time between the two cities will be 85-95 minutes,” said the official release.
E-way needs trauma hospital, 120 CCTV’s and info boards: Pune civil society
Civil society members in Pune have listed out factors including: criminal negligence on the part of the contractor and the MSRDC, which has not provided a trauma centre and emergency hospital near Khalapur; non-display of emergency numbers on information boards; and lack of CCTV for monitoring the real-time situation in the age of electronic surveillance as responsible for poor management of the Mumbai-Pune express highway despite clocking annual revenues of nearly ₹1,000 crore.
U.P.: 76th I-Day celebrated with fervour in Sangam city
Citizens, organisations, educational institutions and political parties of Sangam city celebrated the 76th Independence Day with fervour on Monday. An impressive programme was organised at the Allahabad High Court, attended by supreme court, judge, justice Krishna Murari, besides judges of the Allahabad High Court, members of the Bar, Judiciary and other guests and employees. Chief justice Rajesh Bindal hoisted the national flag after which the national anthem was sung.
Pune police arrest 3 bike lifters, 25 motorcycles recovered
The Pimpri-Chicnhwad police have arrested three persons in a connection with motorcycle theft, said officials on Tuesday. The accused identified as resident of Parner, Ashok Madhukar Sonawane; Farook Ansar Pathan resident of Chakan and Yogesh Prakash Vatambe resident of Balajinagar were arrested from Chakan on August 13. During night patrolling, police officer Prasanna Jarad and his team received a tip-off from an informer about the thieves coming Chakan.
