Home / Cities / Pune News / Contractor booked as falling brick kills labourer on Pune site
An unidentified labour contractor in Pune was booked for causing the death of a construction labourer after brick falls on her head, for not providing safety equipment. (AP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
An unidentified labour contractor in Pune was booked for causing the death of a construction labourer after brick falls on her head, for not providing safety equipment. (AP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
pune news

Contractor booked as falling brick kills labourer on Pune site

An unidentified labour contractor in Pune was booked for causing the death of a construction labourer after brick falls on her head, for not providing safety equipment
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:48 AM IST

PUNE: An unidentified labour contractor was booked for causing the death of a construction labourer by not providing safety equipment. A brick fell on the 27-year-old woman’s head on Tuesday afternoon at a site in Santoshnagar area of Katraj, causing her death.

The deceased was identified as Anjubai Narayan Pawar, a resident of the camp set up on the construction site near Swami Samarth math in Santoshnagar, Katraj.

Around 2:15pm on Tuesday, she was walking on the site, carrying material. The site was undergoing brick and plaster work for which bricks were being transported vertically in huge quantities. One of the bricks fell from the carrier bucket and landed on the head of the victim, causing severe head injury and eventual death, according to the police.

A case under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.