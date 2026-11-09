Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of cop accused of forcing wife’s abortion

PUNE: The Pune sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of police sub-inspector Dhanaji Tone, accused of physically and mentally harassing his wife, subjecting her to an illegal foetal sex determination test and forcing her to undergo an abortion against her wishes. Court rejected anticipatory bail plea of sub-inspector accused of physically and mentally harassing his wife, subjecting her to illegal foetal sex determination test and forcing her to undergo abortion. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Additional Sessions Judge HM Bhosale, while rejecting the plea on Friday, observed that illegal abortions were serious offences against society and expressed concern over the alleged involvement of a police officer in such activities. The court held that Tone’s custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the facts of the case.

However, the court granted conditional anticipatory bail to his mother, co-accused Anusaya Tone, 70, on a personal bond and surety of ₹20,000.

Manjari Police Station had filed a case against the two under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, causing miscarriage without consent, voluntarily causing hurt, cruelty and criminal intimidation.

According to the complainant, she married Tone on May 19, 2019. Soon after the marriage, he allegedly began physically assaulting and harassing her over trivial issues.

She alleged that in 2020, when she was pregnant, Tone assaulted her, adversely affecting the baby’s heart. On another occasion, when she was admitted to hospital, he allegedly threw a food plate at her and attempted to strangle her. He also allegedly threatened to throw boiling milk on her.

The complaint stated that Tone took her to a village for an illegal foetal sex determination test. After allegedly learning that the foetus was female, he forced her to undergo an abortion against her wishes.

Opposing the bail plea, special public prosecutor Sunil Hande argued that the allegations required a thorough investigation and custodial interrogation. The prosecution also submitted medical reports indicating that no foetal abnormality had been detected during the pregnancy.

The prosecution informed the court that the doctor allegedly involved in the illegal abortion was already in jail in connection with illegal activities.

After examining the evidence and hearing both sides, the court rejected Tone’s plea while granting his mother conditional protection from arrest.