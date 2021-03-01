Dagdusheth temple to remain closed today
The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple and other ganesh temples in the city will remain closed on the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on Tuesday.
The decision was taken after looking at the Covid surge in the last 15 days.
“All the rituals will be conducted under the presence of priests, but no general public will be allowed to enter the temple. The link of e-darshan will be available for all,” said Ashok Godse, president of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust.
“Footfall of around four lakh devotees is generally expected throughout the day so it is better to keep the temple closed looking at the rising number of Covid patients in the city,” added Godse.
One of the oldest temples in the city, the Kasba Ganpati temple will remain open for darshan, however all the precautionary measures will be strictly adhered to.
“We have made arrangements in such a way that only 10 persons that too with maintaining six-foot distance can enter the temple and no one will be allowed entry into the sanctum as people will have to take darshan from outside. We have also installed a screen at the main entrance,” said Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati Mandal.
In Chinchwad, at the Morya Gosavi Temple, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has imposed 24-hour curfew in temple premises.
The curfew will start from midnight (March 2) and it will continue until midnight (March 3).
The administration has appealed people to follow all implemented norms strictly. Along with the temple all the shops around the premises will remain closed for 24 hours.
Sukharata Apartment chowk, Fakirbhai Pansare Urdu school chowk, Mangalmurti square, Chintamani Ganesh temple will be under curfew.
“Only priests will be allowed in the temple and that too they have to carry identity card with themselves as police bandobast will be there around the temple,” added Mandar Dev, priest from Morya Gosavi Temple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer arrested for shooting neighbour dead over common water stream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dagdusheth temple to remain closed today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll-bound PMC prioritises healthcare sector in a budget driven by schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops: Pandit brutally murdered by boyfriend he met over dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested, one on the run for killing man released from jail during decongestion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warm summer ahead for Pune in 2021, forecasts IMD report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Covid tally again on the rise, curbs extended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune extends curbs till March 14 to contain Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City has 20.38 TMC water stock until monsoon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC receives objections to road widening from old city areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested in case involving leak of army recruitment paper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army cancels all-India common entrance test for soldiers after paper-leak incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCL scholar’s murder: Needle of suspicion points police to friend who met Pandit on dating app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox