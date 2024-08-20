Facebook page admin booked by police for derogatory post 

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged a case against the admin of the ‘politics of Katraj’ page on a social media platform for allegedly posting defamatory content against a particular community, officials said on Tuesday. Ganesh Shivaji Shende (34), a constable posted at the police station has lodged a complaint under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 299, 356 (2) and Information Technology Act section 67 against the page administration. The post aimed at creating instability in society through offensive and communally divisive content. Further investigation is being conducted by the police station in charge. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR lodged on Monday, August 19 states that the page posted abusive and objectionable content regarding a particular community aimed at creating divisions in this society.

