 Facebook page admin booked by police for derogatory post  - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Facebook page admin booked by police for derogatory post 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 21, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The FIR lodged on Monday, August 19 states that the page posted abusive and objectionable content regarding a particular community aimed at creating divisions in this society

  The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged a case against the admin of the ‘politics of Katraj’ page on a social media platform for allegedly posting defamatory content against a particular community, officials said on Tuesday. Ganesh Shivaji Shende (34), a constable posted at the police station has lodged a complaint under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 299, 356 (2) and Information Technology Act section 67 against the page administration.  

The post aimed at creating instability in society through offensive and communally divisive content. Further investigation is being conducted by the police station in charge.


 

 

News / Cities / Pune / Facebook page admin booked by police for derogatory post 
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
