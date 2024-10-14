Four rescued during fire incident in Erandwane 

Firefighters rescued four people near Kamala Nehru Park in Erandwane on Sunday after a fire incident. Gajanan Patrudkar, a fire officer from Kothrud, informed that the fire brigade rescued four people who were stuck on the first floor of a residential building. According to the fire department, an electrical panel at a charging station caught fire, resulting in the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“Two of the rescued citizens were women, and one was in her late eighties. The rescue operation was carried out as the citizens were unable to escape the building owing to massive fire and thick smoke. The fire was brought under control by 7.30 pm and fortunately, there was no loss of life,” he stated.

According to Patrudkar, two cars and three-wheelers were gutted in the fire. According to the fire department, an electrical panel at a charging station caught fire, resulting in the incident.

“We believe that the incident was caused by a short circuit. Further investigation in the case is underway,” he stated.