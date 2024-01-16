close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Genome sequencing centre to come up at SPPU

Genome sequencing centre to come up at SPPU

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 16, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The Department of Biotechnology allocates ₹25 crore to establish DNA genome sequencing lab at the SPPU campus in Pune

Pune: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has allocated 25 crore to establish a DNA Genome Sequencing lab at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus in the city.

The Department of Biotechnology allocates ₹25 crore to establish DNA genome sequencing lab at the SPPU campus in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The Department of Biotechnology allocates 25 crore to establish DNA genome sequencing lab at the SPPU campus in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the SPPU administration, the ‘Indian Medicinal Plants Genome Initiative’ project has been recommended for funding under DBT’s research resources, service facilities, and platform (RRSFP)-SAHA infrastructure development grant.

“The project to establish a genome sequencing centre on the university campus will begin soon. The centre will feature approximately 15 researchers and administrative staff. It will also be a national DNA sequencing facility and revenue generation model where anyone can visit and have their samples sequenced on a pay-per-sample basis,” stated SPPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suresh Gosavi.

“While this centre plans genome sequencing of Indian medicinal plants and thus will play a role in understanding Ayurveda IKS principles at the molecular level,” stated SPPU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Parag Kalkar.

Follow Us On