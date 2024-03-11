IMA organises cancer awareness programme in Pune

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune chapter on Sunday organised a cancer awareness event for doctors and the public. The program was held to highlight the importance of early detection and treatment of cancer and create awareness amongst the public about cancer care, the doctors said. The programme was held at IMA House, Tilak Road, and around 150 people attended the awareness camp. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The programme was held at IMA House, Tilak Road, and around 150 people attended the awareness camp. The program included activities like skits, cancer awareness speeches, and testimonies by cancer survivors. The event was attended by doctors, citizens, and employees from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Police and PMPML.

Dr Sunil Ingle, IMA member, informed that February 4 is observed as Cancer Awareness Day and this year IMA has taken cancer awareness as the theme for the yearly diary. Renowned oncologists Dr Sanjay Deshmukh and Dr Sumit Shah spoke about the latest diagnostics facilities available for early detection of cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment.

Dr Sanjay Patil, IMA member, said, “Two cancer survivors shared their own experience of being diagnosed with the cancer, stressing how an early detection of the disease, followed by proper treatment, helped them win the battle. The oncologist spoke about the latest diagnostics facilities available for cancer and highlighted the risk for people vulnerable to cancer.”