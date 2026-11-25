The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) launched a comprehensive waterproofing drive across all 30 operational stations on its North-South and East-West corridors on Tuesday. The initiative comes in response to recent water seepage complaints at key stops, including Swargate and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan, where commuters reported dripping water in passenger zones and near automatic fare collection (AFC) gates. Warning signs were put up to alert commuters. (FILE)

On Tuesday, leakage was again noticed at some portions of the Swargate station, with buckets placed at affected spots to prevent water from accumulating on the floor. Warning signs were put up to alert commuters.

Atul Gadgil, Maha-Metro director (works), said, “A tender had been floated for addressing leakage at existing Metro stations. The work includes identifying and arresting leakages from expansion joints, concourse areas and technical rooms.”

The contractor will have to inspect the affected areas, identify the sources of leakage and undertake repairs using appropriate waterproofing materials and methods. The work can be carried out during revenue or non-revenue hours, with safety measures and barricading required, particularly for work at height.

The tender includes injection grouting, polyurethane waterproofing membranes, cement-based waterproofing and treatment of roofs, balconies, terraces and sunken portions. One specified treatment involves waterproofing without breaking the viaduct slab or expansion joint and carries a five-year performance maintenance guarantee. Another waterproofing system requires water-ponding tests and provides for a 10-year product guarantee against leakage.

Maha-Metro has also mandated a five-year warranty from the date of completion, covering defects in materials, workmanship and performance.