Maha forms task force to prepare blueprint for integrating mass transit systems

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government and Indian Railways have formed a 13-member joint task force to develop an integrated transport blueprint for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other urban centres across the state. Mumbai, India - June 7, 2014:Mumbai Metro Rail preview in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 7, 2014. (Photo by Kalpak Pathak/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The task force will explore expanding railways, metro rail and rapid rail transit systems (RRTS) to facilitate seamless integration with other modes of transport. The decision to expand the reach of mass transit systems was taken on Wednesday.

The task force will be headed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and Indian Railways. “We will submit a broad report to the state government within six months,” said an MRVC official.

‘The corporation may conduct the exercise through its own technical teams or appoint consultants, depending on the requirements. The task force will periodically review the study’s progress,’ reads an internal note.

The state government is expected to hold a review meeting with the task force by November-end.