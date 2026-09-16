Man held for allegedly obstructing Union minister’s convoy

PUNE: Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly driving rashly and obstructing the convoy of Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol in Pune on Sunday evening. Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly driving rashly and obstructing the convoy of Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol in Pune on Sunday evening. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to a complaint filed by a security personnel attached to Mohol, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm on September 13, when the minister was travelling from Pune airport to his residence in Kothrud.

The complainant, Ishwar Laxman Bhikuke, 50, said he has been part of Mohol’s security detail for the past two years. He was accompanying the minister when the convoy was travelling from Sancheti Bridge towards SG Barve Chowk.

According to the complaint, the accused, Shubham Vijay Vanit of Nana Peth, was driving a Honda City and allegedly drove rashly, violated traffic rules and endangered the lives of the minister and others travelling in the convoy.

Vanit allegedly drove into the path of the minister’s vehicle, obstructing the convoy, the complaint stated.

Girish Dighavkar, senior inspector, Shivajinagar Police Station, said, “We arrested the accused on Monday. A medical examination found that he had consumed alcohol while driving the vehicle.”

Police said Vanit works as a sales representative at a private cloth shop in Camp area.

Shivajinagar police filed a case against Vanit under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 184, 185, 119 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police are investigating the incident.