MNS demands action against PMPML contractor for flouting rules

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded action against a PMPML contractor for allegedly installing 300 bus stops in the city without securing mandatory permissions from the civic body. No permissions were obtained by the contractor, causing loss to the civic body, says MNS leader. (FILE PHOTO)

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) had appointed the contractor to set up 300 bus stops in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal areas under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. The work is currently underway.

MNS leader Hemant Sambhus said he had sought details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding permissions taken for the project. “These bus stops are being installed on a BOT basis, allowing the contractor to display advertisements on them for 15 years before handing them over to PMPML. However, the PMC’s Sky Sign and Road departments have confirmed in writing that no permissions were obtained,” he said.

Following the RTI response, Sambhus met municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to highlight the issue. “We informed the commissioner that despite being a PMPML project, it is mandatory for the contractor to obtain PMC permissions. This lapse causes financial loss to the civic body, which would otherwise collect advertisement fees. We have demanded action, and the commissioner has assured us he will examine the matter and take necessary steps,” Sambhus added.