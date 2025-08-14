Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

MNS demands action against PMPML contractor for flouting rules

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 05:34 am IST

Following the RTI response, Sambhus met municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to highlight the issue

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded action against a PMPML contractor for allegedly installing 300 bus stops in the city without securing mandatory permissions from the civic body.

No permissions were obtained by the contractor, causing loss to the civic body, says MNS leader. (FILE PHOTO)
No permissions were obtained by the contractor, causing loss to the civic body, says MNS leader. (FILE PHOTO)

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) had appointed the contractor to set up 300 bus stops in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal areas under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. The work is currently underway.

MNS leader Hemant Sambhus said he had sought details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding permissions taken for the project. “These bus stops are being installed on a BOT basis, allowing the contractor to display advertisements on them for 15 years before handing them over to PMPML. However, the PMC’s Sky Sign and Road departments have confirmed in writing that no permissions were obtained,” he said.

Following the RTI response, Sambhus met municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to highlight the issue. “We informed the commissioner that despite being a PMPML project, it is mandatory for the contractor to obtain PMC permissions. This lapse causes financial loss to the civic body, which would otherwise collect advertisement fees. We have demanded action, and the commissioner has assured us he will examine the matter and take necessary steps,” Sambhus added.

News / Cities / Pune / MNS demands action against PMPML contractor for flouting rules
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On