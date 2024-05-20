 Mohammadwadi robbery case cracked in 12 hours; seven arrested - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
Mohammadwadi robbery case cracked in 12 hours; seven arrested

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 20, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Gold weighing 601.15 grammes, two two-wheelers, one four-wheeler and six mobile phones totally worth ₹48,30,910 were seized from the accused

Barely twelve hours after an armed gang carried out a broad daylight robbery at BGS Jewellery Shop located at Majestic Memory Society in Mohammadwadi on Saturday, a crime branch team has arrested seven persons.

Based on a complaint filed by Shafiuddin Ghiyasuddin Sheikh, 23, of Nana Peth and owner of the shop, the Wanowrie police filed a case against the accused under Sections 395, 397, 398 of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.
Based on a complaint filed by Shafiuddin Ghiyasuddin Sheikh, 23, of Nana Peth and owner of the shop, the Wanowrie police filed a case against the accused under Sections 395, 397, 398 of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Based on a complaint filed by Shafiuddin Ghiyasuddin Sheikh, 23, of Nana Peth and owner of the shop, the Wanowrie police filed a case against the accused under Sections 395, 397, 398 of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The arrested accused have been identified Sunny alias Yogesh Hiraman Pavle, 20, of Vasanthnagar, Paud Road, Kothrud; Sunny alias Aditya Raju Gade, 19; Piyush Kalpesh Kedari, 18, of Yerawada; Omkar alias Omya Jagan Walhekar, 19, of Jaibhavaninagar, Kothrud; Narayan alias Naru Balu Gawli, 20, of Tilekarnagar, Katraj; Mayur Chunilal Patel, 53, of Wanowrie; and Nasir Mehmud Sheikh, 32 of Chambharwada.

According to the crime branch, ten teams from Crime Branch IV, V and VI, Anti-Extortion Squad – Unit I and, Robbery and Anti Vehicle Theft Squad were deployed to nab the accused. The accused confessed to committing the crime with the help of each other. Gold weighing 601.15 grammes, two two-wheelers, one four-wheeler and six mobile phones totally worth 48,30,910 were seized from the accused.

According to the complainant, five to six unidentified individuals entered his shop and stole gold ornaments from a cupboard at around noon on Saturday by threatening the shopkeeper and an employee by flashing an iron rod and a gun-like weapon.

News / Cities / Pune / Mohammadwadi robbery case cracked in 12 hours; seven arrested

