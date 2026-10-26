Over 15 detained after stone-pelting during RSS march in Maharashtra's Jalgaon village

Over 15 people were detained following stone-pelting during a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march in Kingaon village of Yawal taluka, Jalgaon district, on Sunday. The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to help disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control; officials said. Jalgaon superintendent of police Shrikant Dhivare and additional SP Sandeep Gavit reached Kingaon village with reinforcements after the clash. (HT)

Tension erupted after some residents objected to the route of the RSS march and staged a protest, blocking the road. The police said that permission had been granted for the procession to pass through the said village.

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Officers attempted to persuade protesters According to police sources, officers attempted to persuade the protesters to clear the road. However, the situation escalated when stones were pelted during efforts to remove the obstruction. Some RSS members and police personnel were injured in the incident. Following the stone-pelting, the police resorted to a mild lathi-charge and deployed additional personnel to control the situation.

Senior officers, including Jalgaon superintendent of police Shrikant Dhivare and additional superintendent of police Sandeep Gavit, reached the village with reinforcements. The situation was brought under control, and the RSS march proceeded under police protection; officials said.

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Gavit told Hindustan Times over the phone, “A group of people objected to the RSS rally on Sunday morning. Police teams tried to convince them, but they refused and sat down on the road. The police then used a mild lathi-charge to clear the road.” Gavit said that over 15 people have been detained and the process of registering a first information report (FIR) is underway. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. Further investigation is underway.