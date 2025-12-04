Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Over 22,800 objections filed against draft voter lists in Pune

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 04:06 am IST

Even though the election department had divided the voter lists ward-wise using software, the Maha Vikas Aghadi had alleged that Mahayuti leaders interfered in the process

As the last date for filing objections to the draft voter lists released for municipal elections in Pune drew to an end on Wednesday, 22,809 objections had been recorded, leaving the civic administration with the task of verifying and correcting the lists. PMC election officials said the correction will be a major challenge for the municipal administration.

As the complaints increased, the deadline to file objections was extended to December 3. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC )
As the complaints increased, the deadline to file objections was extended to December 3. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC )

Even though the election department had divided the voter lists ward-wise using software, the Maha Vikas Aghadi had alleged that Mahayuti leaders interfered in the process. They said that after the draft lists were published, the errors became apparent, with names of voters added in wrong wards, and in wrong Assembly or Lok Sabha constituencies.

As the complaints increased, the deadline to file objections was extended to December 3. The State Election Commission also stepped in and instructed the municipal administration to correct the mistakes.

Objections could be filed at the area offices and the Chief Election Office. Officials said the number of objections kept piling up till the last day, reflecting the widespread dissatisfaction over the lists.

Sinhagad Road Regional Office received the highest number of objections at 6,308. The Nagar Road-Wadgaon Sheri Regional Office followed with 5,617 objections. Other offices like Dhankawadi recorded 2,472, Hadapsar-Mundhwa - 2,186, Kondhwa-Yewalewadi - 1,397, and Warje-Karvenagar - 1,110. The lowest number of objections came from Bhavani Peth Regional Office, with only 87 entries.

News / Cities / Pune / Over 22,800 objections filed against draft voter lists in Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Pune's draft voter lists for municipal elections faced 22,809 objections, prompting a verification challenge for the civic administration. Errors included incorrect ward placements and constituency mismatches, leading to an extended objection deadline. The Sinhagad Road office recorded the most complaints, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction. The State Election Commission intervened to ensure corrections amid allegations of interference.