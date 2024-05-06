Over 27,000 police deployed for Baramati polling 

Over 27,000 policemen including 1600 home guards, 165 sector patrol teams, 10 Quick Response Teams (QRT) and 10 teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across Baramati for peaceful voting on Tuesday. There are three sensitive booths, all of them in the Bhor police limits. The major chunk of the personnel around 2000 will be posted in six assembly segments and tasked with manning all 2,561 polling booths and maintaining law and order situation. As many as fifteen Deputy SP (Dy SP) rank officers will supervise security arrangements across the constituency. As many as fifteen Deputy SP (Dy SP) rank officers will supervise security arrangements across the constituency. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh said that the police leadership has formed 165 group patrolling teams to maintain law and order for smooth and peaceful conduct on voting day. “There are also QRTs formed in each police station for swift intervention in case of any violence. EVM will be moved to strongrooms where armed policemen will be deployed till the declaration of polling results and further orders from the election commission,” he told Hindustan Times.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has 23.72 lakh eligible voters and 17.74 lakh have been issued voter slips. 228 voters, including those 85 years and above and physically challenged, from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency exercised their franchise under the vote-from-home drive on Friday. The Election Commission (EC) has provided the facility of voting from home for the first time for Lok Sabha 2024. Baramati is a parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra state comprising 6 assembly segments Daund, Khadakwasla, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar and Bhor.

Meanwhile, returning officer Kavita Dwivedi said a second reminder will be sent to candidates Supriya Sule and Sunetra with regards to the anomalies found in their expenditures. The district collector would be the final authority to decide on the matter.

Facilities available at polling stations:

Wheelchair facility for the physically disabled and other needy

Drinking water facility

Waiting rooms for voters to avoid last minute rush at the polling booths

ID for casting votes:

Aadhaar card

MGNREGA card

ID card with photo, provided by bank / post office

Driving licence

PAN card

Smart card provided by Registrar General of India under the NPR (National Population Register)

Indian passport

Pension document (with photo affixed)

Service identification cards are provided to employees of central/state/public

sector/ public limited companies

Official identification card being provided to MP/MLA/MLC

UDID card for people with disabilities