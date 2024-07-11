 PCMC seeks feedback from citizens on heat action plan - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PCMC seeks feedback from citizens on heat action plan

ByVicky Pathare
Jul 11, 2024 07:06 AM IST

According to the officials, the plan aims to reduce heat-related illnesses and fatalities during summer and is now open for public input

In a move to tackle the escalating challenges posed by rising temperatures and recurrent heatwaves Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has released a draft for heat action plan on Wednesday.

The heat action plan includes key measures like the implementation of early warning systems, the establishment of cooling centres, and the execution of targeted awareness campaigns. (HT PHOTO)
The heat action plan includes key measures like the implementation of early warning systems, the establishment of cooling centres, and the execution of targeted awareness campaigns. (HT PHOTO)

According to the officials, the plan aims to reduce heat-related illnesses and fatalities during summer and is now open for public input. The feedback can be submitted before July 20, said officials.

The heat action plan includes key measures like the implementation of early warning systems, the establishment of cooling centres, and the execution of targeted awareness campaigns.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, stressed the importance of community involvement in shaping the plan.

“We believe that a robust heat action plan can only be developed with the active participation of residents,” said Singh.

The draft and a designated feedback template are available on PCMC website www.pcmcindia.gov.in/marathi/heat-action-plan.php. Feedback can be submitted via email to disastermgmt@pcmcindia.gov.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Pune / PCMC seeks feedback from citizens on heat action plan
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On