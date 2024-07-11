PCMC seeks feedback from citizens on heat action plan

In a move to tackle the escalating challenges posed by rising temperatures and recurrent heatwaves Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has released a draft for heat action plan on Wednesday. The heat action plan includes key measures like the implementation of early warning systems, the establishment of cooling centres, and the execution of targeted awareness campaigns. (HT PHOTO)

According to the officials, the plan aims to reduce heat-related illnesses and fatalities during summer and is now open for public input. The feedback can be submitted before July 20, said officials.

The heat action plan includes key measures like the implementation of early warning systems, the establishment of cooling centres, and the execution of targeted awareness campaigns.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, stressed the importance of community involvement in shaping the plan.

“We believe that a robust heat action plan can only be developed with the active participation of residents,” said Singh.

The draft and a designated feedback template are available on PCMC website www.pcmcindia.gov.in/marathi/heat-action-plan.php. Feedback can be submitted via email to disastermgmt@pcmcindia.gov.in