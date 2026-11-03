PMC begins crackdown on illegal firecracker stalls ahead of Diwali

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started action against unauthorised firecracker stalls operating on footpaths, roads and in densely populated areas ahead of Diwali. The move follows a warning from its disaster management department regarding the risk of fire and loss of life at outlets operating without fire safety compliance. Last week, the PMC’s disaster management department wrote to the anti-encroachment department, seeking action against unauthorised stalls. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

This year, the civic body permitted 184 firecracker stalls at 11 designated locations through an auction process. However, several unauthorised outlets have appeared across the city, including crowded areas such as Sadashiv Peth, Yerawada, Lohegaon, along Sinhagad Road and in narrow lanes. Some have reportedly occupied footpaths and roads, while tree branches have been cut to make space for stalls.

The PMC has laid down 40 conditions for authorised firecracker vendors. These include a minimum distance of three metres between two stalls and at least 10 metres from a main road or another establishment. However, several unauthorised stalls have been found operating under makeshift cloth sheds, raising concerns over fire safety.

Last week, the PMC’s disaster management department wrote to the anti-encroachment department, seeking action against unauthorised stalls. It warned that the absence of fire brigade clearance could lead to major loss of life and property in the event of an accident.

Somnath Bankar, head of the PMC’s anti-encroachment department, said the department had received a letter from the fire brigade seeking action against illegal stalls. He said a joint drive involving staff from both departments would help ensure effective enforcement.

“We have already started taking action against shops operating without permission, particularly those located in densely populated areas or on footpaths and roads,” Bankar said.