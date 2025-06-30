PMC launches intensive deep cleaning drive across Pune

In a major push to improve sanitation and public hygiene, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is launching a citywide deep cleaning drive starting Tuesday, July 1. The special campaign will be carried out for four consecutive days, covering all 15 administrative ward offices under PMC’s jurisdiction, said the officials. According to PMC officials, the campaign will go beyond regular sweeping. It will include thorough washing of roads and footpaths, removal of construction debris, clearing of clogged drains, and disinfection of public toilets and market areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This drive aims to address cleanliness issues in public areas, including roads, footpaths, markets, toilets, drainage lines and garbage-prone locations.

According to PMC officials, the campaign will go beyond regular sweeping. It will include thorough washing of roads and footpaths, removal of construction debris, clearing of clogged drains, and disinfection of public toilets and market areas. The drive will be led at the zonal level by zonal deputy commissioners, who have been appointed as nodal officers for the drive in their respective areas, they said.

“All department heads have been directed to appoint nodal officers for their departments and ensure submission of before-and-after photos along with a daily report of activities,” said Omprakash Divate, additional municipal commissioner, PMC.

The anti-encroachment department has been asked to remove illegal encroachments from roads, footpaths, and public spaces, including old, abandoned vehicles from the roads. Similarly, the road department will remove debris from pavements and repaint zebra crossings. Besides, the drainage department will clean blocked drainage lines, repair or replace broken covers, and install safety nets around nullahs across the city.

According to the orders during the drive, the motor vehicle department will supply all required vehicles for garbage collection and field operations. The solid waste management has been directed to ensure the availability of vehicles and staff for lifting garbage and construction debris at the ward level. Besides, all community and public toilets must be cleaned thoroughly and maintained regularly.

The civic building permission department has been given the responsibility to inspect the front and rear margins of buildings and take necessary actions if violations are found. During the drive, all updates, circulars, and reports regarding the drive must be properly recorded and circulated across departments, said MJ Pradeep Chandran, additional municipal commissioner, PMC.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “To ensure effective implementation and transparency during the drive, we have made it mandatory for each department to appoint a dedicated nodal officer. These officers will be responsible for daily monitoring and reporting, including uploading visual proof of cleaned areas,” he added.