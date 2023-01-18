PMC likely to present budget after bypolls

As the by-elections for Kasba assembly constituency has been announced, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to delay presenting its budget in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

PMC will be able to present its budget for 2023-24 only after March 2. While the bypolls are scheduled on February 27, the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

As per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC), it was expected to present the municipal commissioner’s budget before January 15, but as the municipal administration was busy in G20 conference preparations, the municipal budget was deferred.

Earlier on Wednesday, Election Commission of India announced the by-election for Kasba and Chinchwad assembly constituencies as the seats were vacant due to death of MLAs.

Official from municipal administration said on the condition of anonymity, “We were planning to present the budget next week, but as Kasba assembly constituency is within the civic body’s jurisdiction, it will be delayed.”