PMC rules: Multiplexes, auditoriums to continue to operate at 50% capacity

PUNE: After days of confusion, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cleared the air with its fresh order issued on Monday stating that no fresh set of relaxations is being offered to the city.

As per the PMC order, the guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the city even as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made an announcement regarding some relaxations. The latest PMC order implies that multiplexes, single-screen theatres and auditoriums will continue to operate at 50% capacity, contrary to Ajit Pawar’s announcement about allowing these establishments to operate at 100% capacity.

As per the guidelines issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on Saturday, restrictions in terms of attendance at any programme or event will continue and that the same can only be augmented by the district disaster management authority but not diluted.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said in the order, “The state government has issued orders to resume all economic, cultural, social, sports and entertainment activities. These orders will also be applicable in the Pune and Khadki cantonment areas which fall within PMC limits. These orders will be in effect until further notice.”

State guidelines have specified that in case of any programme, event or activity taking place in an enclosed space such as a cinema hall, theatre, marriage hall or convention hall, up to 50% of the capacity of the space will be allowed. In case of events or gatherings in open sky spaces, up to 25% capacity will be allowed. However, the DDMA will have the authority to decide the capacity in case of such locations gatherings or events, if not already declared formally. In addition to this, all persons connected with the organisation of any programme, event or show including service providers, participants, visitors, guests and customers have to be fully vaccinated as per the state orders.

There has been clamour from theatre- and auditorium- operators and organisers of various programmes to lift the 50% attendance restriction. Hence, Ajit Pawar’s announcement was wholeheartedly welcomed by these stakeholders but later in the day, confusion prevailed after the state guidelines were issued.