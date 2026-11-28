The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided that builders will not be allowed to claim extra construction benefits such as premium Floor Space Index (FSI) and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) on roads marked for widening unless the road is actually widened on the ground. The decision announced on Friday applies to new, amended and revised building proposals submitted from November 27, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

The decision announced on Friday applies to new, amended and revised building proposals submitted from November 27, 2026.

PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the move was aimed at preventing additional pressure on existing roads and civic infrastructure.

“If a road is proposed to be widened, the additional construction benefits cannot be given only on paper. The road must first be developed to its proposed width on the ground. This will help prevent further pressure on existing roads and civic infrastructure,” Ram said.

Under Section 210 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, PMC can propose widening of existing public roads. Such proposals are approved by the standing committee.

However, the civic body said builders were being allowed to get benefits such as extra FSI and TDR based on the proposed wider road even when the widening had not actually taken place.

Ram said that many core parts of the city are witnessing redevelopment projects and unless, roads approved under section 210 of MMC Act are sufficiently widened, additional FSI or TDR utilisation shall not be permitted. “We have taken the decision to prevent traffic congestion because of the upcoming projects . A circular has also been issued today in this regard,” he said.

PMC has also directed city engineers to ensure that the rule is followed while approving building proposals. The order will come into effect immediately.