Political parties gear up for local body polls in Pune

With the Supreme Court directing the Maharashtra government to hold municipal elections within four months, political activity has picked up across both Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad areas. Until 2022, PMC had 162 corporators, a number likely to rise due to the inclusion of 34 merged villages. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s election branch, if the elections are held based on the existing population data and previous ward structure, the city will have 44 wards with four corporators per ward — taking the total to 166 corporators.

Though PMC officials declined to comment on the record, one official said on condition of anonymity, “The apex court has given directions to the Maharashtra government. We are waiting for the detailed order.

The situation in Pune is unique — unlike other cities, where elections can be held as per the old structure, Pune underwent significant changes. Several new villages were merged into PMC limits, and later, Uruli Devachi and Phursungi were excluded. So, restructuring of wards will be needed.”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) city unit president Prashant Jagtap, one of the petitioners in the case, welcomed the court’s order.

“We urge the state government to provide the Other Backward Classes (OBC) data to the state election commission, which will enable implementation of OBC reservation. We are ready to contest the elections,” he said.

The SC’s directive has also energised local party workers and aspiring candidates, many of whom have already begun making inquiries about the panel system and potential changes to ward boundaries.

Dheeraj Ghate, city president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a statement, said, “We welcome the court’s decision. Our party has always been election-ready, and we are prepared to contest.”

Congress leader Mohan Joshi also issued a statement saying: “The Congress party has already started preparations, and several meetings have been held. We are ready for the elections.”

Meanwhile, both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances have announced plans to contest the civic polls jointly.