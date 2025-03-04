Pune Airport to shift all flight ops to new terminal bldg from March 5

The Pune International Airport is set for a significant transition as all flight operations will be shifted to the new integrated terminal building (NITB) from 2 am on March 5, 2025. As per the information shared by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune, the NITB spans 52,000 square metres and is equipped with 10 aerobridges, facilitating seamless boarding and deboarding. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune, the NITB spans 52,000 square metres and is equipped with 10 aerobridges, facilitating seamless boarding and deboarding. With 34 check-in counters, 25 self-check-in kiosks, and five baggage carousels (including two dedicated to international arrivals), the terminal is designed to handle increased passenger traffic efficiently. These enhancements equip Pune Airport to accommodate up to 9 million passengers annually, which is in line with global aviation standards.

Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “Currently, around 16 arrivals and 16 departures of some airlines are still operating from the old terminal building but from March 5, all these operations will also shift to the NITB. Once the shift is complete, the process of demolition and development of the old terminal building will start.”

“Passengers can anticipate modern amenities, including spacious lounges, diverse dining options, retail outlets, and improved seating areas. The terminal’s design reflects Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage, incorporating traditional art and architectural elements. Additionally, the NITB emphasises sustainability, has been constructed using energy-efficient technologies, and has earned a four-star GRIHA rating for green buildings,” Dhoke said.

Reflecting on the milestone, Murlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation, said, “The transition to the NITB represents a significant leap forward in enhancing Pune’s aviation infrastructure. This modern facility is poised to provide passengers with a world-class travel experience, reflecting our commitment to excellence and growth.”

As Pune continues to emerge as a key economic and cultural hub, the NITB will ensure a smoother, more comfortable journey for travellers. Passengers are advised to check airline notifications and arrive early to familiarise themselves with the new terminal and ensure a seamless experience.

Meanwhile, flyers travelling from Pune Airport are disappointed as they have to wait for long to get their luggage after arriving at Pune Airport. It has been observed that for the last few days, the waiting period on the luggage belt at Pune Airport is longer. A flyer travelling from Pune Airport on Monday, Samyak, said, “My travelling time from Bhopal to Pune is 55 minutes while waiting at the luggage belt to collect luggage takes 45 to 55 minutes. Is this the service we deserve? Pune Airport arrivals are at their worst – no trolleys, longer wait times…”

About this, Dhoke said, “We are working on shifting all airline operations from the old to the new terminal due to which there are some issues with arrival as well as longer time taken at the luggage belt. But it will certainly be sorted out and soon, the luggage arrival time will pare down to eight to 10 minutes.”